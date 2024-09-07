Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-787 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.37 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.330 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

