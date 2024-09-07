Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

CXM stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

