Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.0 million-$787.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.4 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

