Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.92

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.92 and traded as high as C$19.62. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$19.58, with a volume of 9,880 shares changing hands.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.08.
