Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,943,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,708. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

