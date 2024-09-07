SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.76. 409,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

