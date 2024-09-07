SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.37. 7,187,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average of $273.14. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $509.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

