SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.83. 1,171,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,140. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $371.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

