SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,319 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 244,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,056. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

