SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,093.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,230. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

