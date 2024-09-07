SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after buying an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.08. 853,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.