SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

