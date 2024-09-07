SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $20,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 89,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.29. 1,634,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

