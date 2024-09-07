StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $97.60 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $97.60 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,352.68 or 0.04312692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 41,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,483 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 41,533.49916167. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,288.04934829 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $683,641.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.