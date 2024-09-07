Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $86.32 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Status has a market capitalization of $86.32 million and approximately $59.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02361701 USD and is up 14.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $19,560,193.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

