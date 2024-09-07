Steven Vattuone Sells 5,216 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $33,121.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,650.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ONTF stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. On average, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
