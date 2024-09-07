StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.