StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
