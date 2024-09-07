StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $369,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.