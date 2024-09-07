StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SENS

Senseonics Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The company has a market cap of $171.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 299.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.