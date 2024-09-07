StockNews.com Lowers Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Olympic Steel Price Performance
Olympic Steel stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $73.49.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.
Olympic Steel Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
