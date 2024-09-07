StockNews.com Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after buying an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,192,830,000 after purchasing an additional 449,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.