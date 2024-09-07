Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires 6,555 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,714 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

