Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $177.34. 6,395,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,998. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

