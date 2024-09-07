Stonebrook Private Inc. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 120,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,446,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,929,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,446,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,929,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

