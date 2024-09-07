Stonebrook Private Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. 5,534,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

