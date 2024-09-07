Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 761 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.21. 1,852,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,493. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

