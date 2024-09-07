Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 988 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.6% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after buying an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.50. The stock had a trading volume of 732,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.