Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

