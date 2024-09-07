Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Stria Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 21.72.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

