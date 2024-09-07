Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $111,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stride by 641.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

