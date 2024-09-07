Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 6.5%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.60. 7,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Studio City International Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $638.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

