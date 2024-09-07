Substratum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.08 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $3.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008489 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,474.56 or 0.99996388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023814 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.