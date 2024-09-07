Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$67.00 target price on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.96.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$50.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.1553672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

