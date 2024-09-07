Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th. This is an increase from Super Retail Group’s previous final dividend of $0.69.

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

Super Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.