Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th. This is an increase from Super Retail Group’s previous final dividend of $0.69.
Super Retail Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.
Super Retail Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Super Retail Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.