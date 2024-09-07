SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Sells $51,948.00 in Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 35,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,297.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 2nd, Kevin Brian Cox sold 33,600 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $87,360.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $63,790.75.

SurgePays stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. SurgePays, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, analysts predict that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SurgePays by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

