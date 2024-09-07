SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Sells $51,948.00 in Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 35,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,563,297.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Brian Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 2nd, Kevin Brian Cox sold 33,600 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $87,360.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of SurgePays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $63,790.75.

SurgePays stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. SurgePays, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.02 million. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, analysts predict that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SurgePays by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SurgePays by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

