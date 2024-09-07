Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

