Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $185.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

