Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,530 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,000. Humana comprises approximately 6.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana by 249.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $357.97 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.68 and its 200-day moving average is $347.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

