Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Down 0.5%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.28. Approximately 6,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a market cap of C$26.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

