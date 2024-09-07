SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. 8,019,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

