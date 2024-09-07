SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,330,000 after acquiring an additional 770,135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after acquiring an additional 218,283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. 1,328,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

