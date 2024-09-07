SVB Wealth LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,322 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,651,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

