SVB Wealth LLC Has $22.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,062 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,144 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,948 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,259,000 after purchasing an additional 862,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,886,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,043. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.