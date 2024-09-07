SVB Wealth LLC Has $36.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after buying an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.12. 2,093,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,718. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

