SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,993 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.76% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTHR traded down $4.22 on Friday, reaching $238.81. 8,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,378. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $250.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.10.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.