SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,171 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.70. 2,568,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,240. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

