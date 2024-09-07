SVB Wealth LLC Sells 317,207 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,207 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS ICSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. 1,149,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

