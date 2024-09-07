SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,502 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

