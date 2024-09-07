Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.05 and last traded at $42.05. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

